Woman found dead at home
Police recovered the body of a woman from her residence in Palash, Narsingdi, on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Delwara Begum, 62.
According to family members, two of her sons reside abroad and one contacted a neighbor about her whereabouts. Upon investigation, neighbours discovered the body.
Police, including PBI members, visited the scene.
The family accused a neighbouring family of involvement, citing ongoing land disputes.
Mohammad Ikhtiyar Uddin, Palash Police Station's officer-in-charge, said that it's too early to determine the culprit.
He said that legal action will be taken based on the family's complaint.
