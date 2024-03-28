Bangladesh
UNB, Narsingdi
Thu Mar 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Woman found dead at home

UNB, Narsingdi
Thu Mar 28, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Mar 28, 2024 12:00 AM

Police recovered the body of a woman from her residence in Palash, Narsingdi, on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Delwara Begum, 62.

According to family members, two of her sons reside abroad and one contacted a neighbor about her whereabouts. Upon investigation, neighbours discovered the body.

Police, including PBI members, visited the scene.

The family accused a neighbouring family of involvement, citing ongoing land disputes.

Mohammad Ikhtiyar Uddin, Palash Police Station's officer-in-charge, said that it's too early to determine the culprit.

He said that legal action will be taken based on the family's complaint.

