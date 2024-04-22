Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Mon Apr 22, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Apr 22, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

Woman dies as truck hits bus

Staff Correspondent
Mon Apr 22, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Apr 22, 2024 12:00 AM

A woman was killed and several others including her husband were injured after a truck hit a bus in Dhaka's Gulistan area early yesterday.

The deceased, 20-year-old Ayesha Akhter, was a garment worker. Ayesha and her husband Khairul Islam, 25, also an RMG worker, were going to Gazipur's Tongi after spending Eid vacation at their village home in Patuakhali Sadar area.

The accident took place around 5:30am when they took a bus from Sadarghat after reaching there in a launch, said police.

As the bus reached near Zero Point, a cement-laden truck hit it from behind, leaving several persons injured, said Ayesha's uncle Jahirul Islam.

Ayesha was declared dead at DMCH, said ASI Md Masud of DMCH police outpost.

