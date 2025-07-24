Woman dies as scarf caught in wheel in Jashore

A woman died after her scarf got entangled in the wheel of a moving battery-run rickshaw in Jashore on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Monira Khatun, 40, wife of Enamul Haque of Darajhat village in Bagharpara upazila of the district.

According to family sources, the incident occurred around 7:40pm when Monira was on her way to her father's house in Nalia from her home.

As the van reached the Chanpara area in Fatehpur under Sadar upazila, her scarf suddenly got caught in the rear wheel, causing it to tighten around her neck and choke.

She was critically injured on the spot. Her elder brother rushed to the scene and took her to Jashore General Hospital, where doctors declared her dead around 10:25pm on Tuesday.

Jashore Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abul Hasanath Khan said, "She died at the hospital after the scarf got entangled in the moving vehicle. We are looking into the matter."