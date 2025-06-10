Woman dies of electrocution in Netrokona

A woman died today after being electrocuted in Netrokona's Barhatta upazila.

The incident occurred around 9:00am at her father's house in Charpara village under Raypur union.

Twenty-year-old Ritu Akter, daughter of Md Monzil Miah, had returned to her parental home for the first time with her husband to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha following their marriage.

According to her family, she noticed an electric wire in the kitchen and tried to fold and move it.

Just then, the electricity supply resumed, and she was electrocuted.

Hearing her screams, family members rushed to the spot and took her to Netrokona Modern Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Her cousin Sohrab Hossain said, "She had just come home for Eid. When she tried to move the wire, the power came back. She likely died instantly, though we took her to hospital without delay."

Barhatta Police Station chief Kamrul Hasan confirmed the incident, saying, "As the family did not lodge any complaint, the body was handed over to them."