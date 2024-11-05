Woman beaten to death in N’ganj

A 55-year-old woman was beaten to death early yesterday while cooking her meal at home in Narayanganj's Fatullah area.

The victim, Nilufa Begum, a garment worker residing in Gabtali under Fatullah Police Station, was attacked around 5:00am, police said.

Police arrested the suspect, Md Shanto, 25, hailing from Cumilla, but found no clear motive behind the attack.

Locals and police reported that Shanto, wielding a stick, attempted to break the window of Nilufa's one-storey residence. When Nilufa intervened, Shanto began beating her brutally without provocation.

Upon hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to her aid and took her to Narayanganj General Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead, said OC Shariful Islam of Fatullah Police Station.

"This was an unprovoked incident, and we found no prior connection between the suspect and the victim," OC Shariful said.

Shanto is reportedly an employee at Central Dewanbag Sharif in Dhaka. Authorities there said Shanto is 'intellectually challenged', he said.

The deceased's son, Md Nasir, said the family did not know the suspect. Following the incident, locals detained Shanto, beat him, and handed him over to police. A murder case has been filed, and Shanto has been sent to jail.