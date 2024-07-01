Woman beaten to death by husband

A pregnant woman was beaten to death allegedly by her husband in Tangail early yesterday.

Police arrested the husband, Monir, in Sandhanpur village of Ghatail upazila.

The deceased is Jemy Akter, 22.

Police and locals said Jemy, a mother of a two-year-old son, and her husband Monir, a worker by profession, used to have altercations quite often.

Following a quarrel on Saturday, Monir beat her.

Injured, Jemy was taken to Ghatail Upazila Health Complex and later Tangail General Hospital. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Dhaka for better treatment. She died at a private hospital in the capital around 3:00am.

After the incident, locals handed Monir over to police, said local UP member Khorshed Alam.

Ghatail Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Abu Salam Miah said Monir's mother was also taken to police custody for interrogation.