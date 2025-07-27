Without reforms, future govts may become autocratic

Say speakers at SHUJAN event

Without fundamental reforms, any future government in Bangladesh risks becoming autocratic, said Badiul Alam Majumdar, a member of the National Consensus Commission, yesterday.

"Although Sheikh Hasina has fled, she left behind an autocratic system. Without reforming this system, there is a chance that any party forming the government in the future might also become autocratic," he added.

He was speaking at a forum titled "Citizens' Thoughts on the Proposed National Charter," organised by SHUJAN (Citizens for Good Governance) at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in the capital.

The event brought together a cross-section of political and civil society figures to discuss the future of the nation's governance.

"We have categorised reforms into two parts," Majumdar explained. "One category can be implemented easily through executive decisions by the government. We are pressuring the government to implement these reforms quickly."

"The other involves sensitive, fundamental reforms. We need to reach a national consensus on these, which is what the National Consensus Commission is working to achieve."

He outlined key proposals, including introducing a proportional representation system in an upper house of parliament and establishing checks and balances on the prime minister's power.

"The constitution cannot be changed arbitrarily in the name of a two-thirds majority," he said, adding that appointments to key constitutional posts like the Election Commission must be made through a transparent process.

Professor Tofail Ahmed, chief of the Local Government Reform Commission, said local government elections should have been prioritised over national polls.

He noted that a recent survey shows around 66 percent of people want local government polls to be held as soon as possible. About 86 percent of people in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) are demanding elections for their three district councils, where a vote has not been held for decades.

He insisted the government should use its executive powers without needing to consult political parties on every detail. "The political parties do not own us," he said.

"There are 18 chapters in our local government reform proposals. Is there any discussion on them? No," he said. "We also proposed four draft laws on how local governments should be governed. We explained why these laws are necessary. But there is no discussion on any of it. Just check if there are any errors, edit them, and pass the laws," he added.

He specifically called for the passage of a proposed law to create a Local Government Commission, and another to enable direct elections in the three district councils of the CHT.

He said nationwide local government elections could be held within 30 to 45 days if conducted in phases under a single schedule, rather than the existing system of five separate schedules.

Tajnuva Jabeen of the National Citizen Party said reform discussions have been "monopolised by only a few parties and individuals."

She also discussed persistent discrimination against women, who she said are caught between "the government, the state, and a patriarchal political system."

"Since 1971, before I was even born, women have been demanding direct polls in reserved seats. Now, I'm still asking for it. It is a matter of shame that even now, many are not in agreement," she said.

"When we speak to female leaders within political parties off-stage, off-camera, we see we are on the same page. But when they speak in front of the camera, they just repeat the talking points given by their parties," she added.

Offering the BNP's perspective, senior party leader Shama Obaed said her party supports reform.

"There is a narrative that BNP does not want reforms, but that is not true. We have proposed 28-point and 31-point reform plans. Many of the issues raised here are included in our 31-point plan."

"We must move past partisan politics -- whether one is pro-China or pro-America. Our biggest identity is that we are pro-Bangladesh."

Nurul Huq Nur, president of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, alleged that the government has not announced dates for local government elections simply because the BNP opposes them. "They are making all their decisions with only one party in mind," he added.

Nur said that despite widespread discussions, real change remains elusive. "We keep talking about reforms, but it's clear that everything depends on the BNP."

The event was presided over by SHUJAN's acting president, Justice MA Matin.

Others who spoke at the forum included Munir Haidar, special assistant to the chief adviser, and Jasmine Tuli, a member of the Electoral Reform Commission.