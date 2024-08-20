Withdraw VAT, taxes on private universities

Demands BSPUA

The Bangladesh Society for Private University Academics (BSPUA) yesterday demanded that the government withdraw all forms of VAT and taxes imposed on private universities, urging to redirect these funds towards research, scholarships, and student welfare instead.

At a press conference held at Jatiya Press Club, BSPUA, a platform representing private university faculty, also called for an end to politics in all educational institutions, including private universities.

Farid A Sobhani, professor at United International University and president of BSPUA, citing the 2024 QS World Rankings and Times Higher Education Rankings, said private universities have made substantial progress in educational quality and research, often surpassing public universities.

The long-standing discrimination against private universities is unacceptable, he added.

In a written statement outlining a nine-point demand, Prof Sobhani called for the inclusion of private university faculty in the University Grants Commission (UGC), Bangladesh Accreditation Council, Bangladesh Public Service Commission, and various government committees related to education.

He also demanded prioritising private university faculty for top administrative positions within the institutions.

Additionally, the BSPUA called for the establishment of a separate regulatory agency for private universities and an end to discriminatory practices against private university graduates in the job market.

They also demanded that private university graduates be allowed direct admission into PhD programmes at public universities.

"We demand equal opportunities for higher education based on merit and qualifications," said Prof Sobhani.

The BSPUA also urged the implementation of standard service rules across all private universities in the country.

The statement said the former government previously attempted to impose VAT on private educational institutions in 2010 and 2015 but was forced to withdraw it in 2015 following strong opposition from students. However, the VAT was reimposed in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Citing that any imposition of VAT or taxes on private universities ultimately harms both teachers and students, the platform demanded that these funds be reserved for research, scholarships, and student welfare.

Nahin Mamun, general secretary of BSPUA, delivered the opening address at the event.

The event was also attended by key BSPUA members, along with teachers and students from nine universities.