Withdraw murder charges against journalists

DUJ urges interim govt

The Dhaka Union of Journalists yesterday raised concerns over the recent implication of journalists in murder cases across various districts, including Dhaka, following recent political shifts.

In a statement, the DUJ called on the interim government, particularly Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and relevant ministry advisers, to exempt journalists from these accusations.

DUJ President Sohel Haider Chowdhury and General Secretary Akhter Hossain voiced their apprehension and formally requested government intervention.

The statement highlighted that since the political transition on August 5, triggered by the anti-discrimination student movement, a number of journalists have been implicated in murder cases.

Over 50 journalists, including leaders from various journalist unions and press clubs, have faced accusations in different districts, including Dhaka. DUJ criticised the ongoing murder charges as detrimental to the profession and public trust.

While the DUJ acknowledged that legal action could be justified if specific allegations against a journalist are proven, they denounced the practice of implicating journalists based on their support for the previous government.

The leaders also condemned the harassment and mistreatment of journalists during their arrests and court appearances, calling for the immediate identification and prosecution of those responsible for such abuses.

The statement expressed alarm over the widespread filing of murder charges, noting that it has created fear within the journalist community and among the public.

The DUJ warned that such actions could undermine efforts to build a fair and non-discriminatory state and society.

They urged for the prompt withdrawal of these charges against journalists and journalist leaders.