Withdraw blockade on the day of Kali Puja: Oikya Parishad

Bangladesh Hindu-Buddha-Christian Oikya Parishad has called upon all opposition party leaders, including those of the BNP, to withdraw the blockade programme on the day of Kali Puja.

Kali Puja, one of the main religious festivals of the Hindu community, will be held on Sunday.

In a statement, Oikya Parishad's General Secretary Rana Dasgupta said, "We have urged all the opposition political parties to withdraw their blockade programme keeping in mind the issue of religious festival observance in a peaceful environment."

He also expressed hope that the opposition parties would respond to the call of the parishad and withdraw the blockade programme on Sunday.

BNP yesterday called a 48-hour countrywide blockade from Sunday demanding resignation of the government, election-time neutral government and release of BNP leaders.