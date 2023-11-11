Withdraw blockade on Kali Puja

Bangladesh
Bangladesh Hindu-Buddha-Christian Oikya Parishad yesterday called upon all opposition party leaders, including those of BNP, to withdraw the blockade on the day of Kali Puja.

Kali Puja, one of the major religious festivals of the Hindu community, will be held on Sunday.

In a statement, Oikya Parishad's General Secretary Rana Dasgupta said, "We have urged all the opposition political parties to withdraw their blockade programme keeping in mind the issue of religious festival observance in a peaceful environment."

BNP on Thursday called a 48-hour countrywide blockade from Sunday demanding resignation of the government, election-time neutral government and release of its leaders.

