Withdraw all CSA and DSA cases

Demand rights activists

All repressive laws and draft laws that hinder freedom of expression should be scrapped, as those were formulated to keep the former government in power, said rights activists yesterday.

They demanded that all the cases, including those filed against journalists, under the Cyber Security Act (CSA) and now repealed Digital Security Act should be withdrawn.

They made the demands at a press conference organised by Forum for Freedom of Expression, Bangladesh (FExB) at Dhaka Reporters Unity.

Criticising the CSA, rights activist and researcher Rezaur Rahman Lenin said the cyber security law fails to distinguish between activities in the public interest and criminal activities.

"Almost all definitions in the law contain vagueness and inadequacy," he said.

"In a completely undemocratic process, the previous authoritarian government took initiatives to draft new laws and policies, while amending old laws, to take away people's rights and increase and control state power. Citizen's participation and accountability in the formulation and implementation of these laws was nil," he added.

Saleem Samad, general secretary of FExB, said laws made in public interest should be formulated and amended, in consultation with the public and higher stakeholders.

Khairuzzaman Kamal, treasurer of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), said cyber ​​security laws are essential when they deal with people's interests and women's security, and to prevent all kinds of bullying.

Dr Syeda Aireen Jaman, secretary general of PEN International, Bangladesh, said during this interim period, it will be good to have a new ordinance in place that is in line with the "UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity," alongside the protection of human rights.

Rezwan Islam of Global Voices and human rights advocate Sharmin Khan also spoke at the event.