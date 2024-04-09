‘Wish we all died together’

Eid joy elusive for a Manikganj family after road crash

Josna Begum had visions of Eid filled with laughter – new clothes for her children, the sweet aroma of biryani filling their tiny home at New Slum area of Manikganj Sadar. With the joyous holiday just days away, the anticipation should have been bubbling over. Instead, Josna is grappling with a devastating loss that forever altered the course of her family's life.

A tragic accident on January 8th this year claimed the lives of Josna's husband and grandson. The incident occurred on the Hemayetpur-Singair-Manikganj regional highway in the Outpara area.

According to reports, Josna, a resident of Balirtek village, was returning home with her husband Jasim Talukder, 50, grandson Tasin, 5, and daughter Hafsa, 3, in a CNG-run autorickshaw. Their journey was abruptly cut short when a dump truck collided with their vehicle.

The impact of the collision was severe, killing Jasim, Tasin, and the autorickshaw driver, Shahinur Rahman, 48, instantly. Josna and Hafsa were among the four injured in the accident.

Josna's Plight

Apart from the emotional toll, the accident has placed a financial burden upon Josna. "My husband was the lone earner of the family," she said. "His death has left us in dire straits. I have no earnings. I don't know how I will raise my Hafsa alone."

Josna's two elder daughters are married, but their circumstances offer little support. "Laboni, my eldest daughter, has become mentally unstable after losing Tasin," Josna explained. "Although I have recovered from my injuries, Hafsa remains unwell. We cannot afford her monthly medication expenses of Tk 700."

Struggling to Survive

The upcoming Eid holiday offers no solace for Josna and Hafsa. "Even as Eid is here, we have no joy in our lives anymore," Josna said. "I can hardly put a meal on the plate for Hafsa and myself for Sehri and Iftar. Laboni's husband works in a garments factory, so they can somehow manage their expenses."