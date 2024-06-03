Will work with countries that support our dev: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with an awardee of the national level competition of making a one-minute video documentary titled “Amar Chokhe Bangabandhu” at Gono Bhaban yesterday. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said her government will work with countries that support Bangladesh's development and prosperity, regardless of their involvement in conflicts.

"I first consider the development of my country. I will move ahead with those who will help us in our country's development," she said.

The prime minister was distributing awards among the first, second and third winners in several categories in the national level competition of making a one-minute video documentary titled "Amar Chokhe Bangabandhu" (Bangabandhu in my eyes) at Gono Bhaban.

Hasina also reiterated that Bangladesh does not want war, but peace.

The prime minister called upon all to remain alert so that no one could push the country backwards.