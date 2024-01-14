Will work with all countries for Bangladesh's development: foreign minister

Bangladesh values the concerns of all friendly countries, newly-appointed Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today as he attended his first office.

In response to a query about how he would handle the worries raised, primarily by Western nations, regarding the recent elections, he made this remark.

Hasan Mahmud said the elections were free and fair and the ambassadors of the US, UK and all other countries have already congratulated the new government and expressed willingness to work with it.

"We will work with all the countries -- the West or East -- for the development of our country. We believe in friendship to all and malice to none. We will be firm to our policy," he said.

He said there were various pressures from many countries but the government does not feel any pressure.

Asked what would be the main challenge for Bangladesh that he would address, Hasan Mahmud said now the world is being polarised and maintaining relations with all of them will be a major challenge.

Asked what he would focusing in the coming days, the foreign minister said economic diplomacy will be a major focus.

He said he would work on how to ensure remittance in legal channel in the wake of shortage of foreign currency reserve.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Maritime Affairs Unit Secretary Rear Admiral (retd) Khurshed Alam were also present.