Will take steps to bring them back

Says home minister on undocumented Bangladeshis living in UK

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan yesterday said steps will be taken to sign standard operating procedures (SOPs) soon to bring back undocumented Bangladeshis living in the UK.

The minister was talking to reporters after a meeting with the British High Commissioner in Dhaka at his Secretariat office.

"Some undocumented Bangladeshis are in Britain. We have SOPs with Europe, and an SOP was signed to bring back those living there illegally. We talked about signing an SOP with the UK as well," he added.

Asked if BNP's Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman could be brought back to the country from the UK through SOPs, he said, "We will try our best."