Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Jul 30, 2024 03:53 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 30, 2024 03:56 PM

Bangladesh

Will take foreign technical assistance for judicial body probing deaths: PM

PM visits BTV Bhaban after attack
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. File photo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the government will seek foreign technical assistance for the judicial probe committee investigating the deaths during the quota movement, to ensure a thorough and standard inquiry.

"We will take foreign technical assistance for the judicial inquiry committee to make it appropriate and standard," she said.

The prime minister made these remarks while German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Tröster visited her at Gono Bhaban.

PM's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed reporters following the meeting.

The government has formed a judicial probe committee, headed by High Court Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman, to investigate all deaths related to the quota reform movement in the country.

