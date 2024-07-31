Will take foreign tech support for judicial probe

Says PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said the government will seek foreign technical assistance for the judicial probe committee investigating the deaths centring the quota protests, to ensure a thorough and standard inquiry.

"We will take foreign technical assistance for the judicial inquiry committee to make it appropriate and standard," she said.

The prime minister made these remarks while German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Tröster visited her at Gono Bhaban.

PM's Press Secretary M Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed reporters following the meeting.

The government has formed a judicial probe committee, headed by High Court Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman.

The German envoy said his country will stay beside Bangladesh.