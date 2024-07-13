Will take action if protesters continue to block roads: DB chief

Intruders have entered the anti-quota protest to divert it in another direction, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner Harun Or Rashid today.

"The Supreme Court has issued a four-week status quo on the High Court judgement in this regard. Everyone should respect it. The ones that disagree can appeal against the decision," he told reporters in his office in the capital.

The protestors are blocking roads, disrupting movement for people, and vandalising vehicles in some areas instead of returning to classes. A case has been filed against unnamed protestors, he mentioned.

"If anyone thinks that they can disregard the court and police, what would we do? We would take appropriate action to maintain law and order," the DMP DB Chief added.

Asked whether intruders are trying to divert the movement, he said the ones that are blocking roads and vandalising vehicles without waiting for the court's order are intruders.

Urging students to return to their academic activities and wait for the court's decision, the DB Chief said, "We will take action if they continue to block roads and damage properties."