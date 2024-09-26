Will start negotiations with India soon

Says Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan

Bangladesh will soon initiate negotiations with India concerning its water rights and its share of common rivers, said Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Water Resources, yesterday.

These negotiations will take into account public opinion, and the results will be transparently shared with the people, she said.

Speaking as the chief guest at a seminar titled "Bangladesh's Fair Share of Water in Shared Rivers", held at Pani Bhaban in the capital to mark World Rivers Day, Rizwana, who also serves as an adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, made these remarks.

"Although the issue of sharing international river water is complex, sharing important information is not political. Details about the locations of structures and rainfall data can be shared. In that case, many lives could be saved," she said.

Bangladesh not only seeks a fair share of international rivers but is also committed to protecting its internal rivers.

She further explained that a country cannot approach the International Court on such matters unilaterally; as both nations must be involved.

"Sharing rainfall data is a humanitarian issue, crucial for saving lives. Bangladesh's claims will be made clearly and strongly," the adviser said.

She said Bangladesh not only seeks a fair share of international rivers but is also committed to protecting its internal rivers, describing them as "living entities" that must be collectively preserved.

In his keynote presentation, Mohammad Ejaz, director of the River and Delta Research Center, pointed out that unilateral control is being exerted in the upstream portions of the Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna basin by India, Nepal, and China.

"Due to water diversion and dam construction for hydroelectricity, the availability and navigability of Bangladesh's rivers have drastically decreased during the dry season," he said

He also said that India's construction of three special dams on transboundary rivers has proven to be a significant detriment to Bangladesh.

Mihir Biswas, convener of World Rivers Day Celebration Council, stressed the need for proper basin-based management following the United Nations Watercourse Convention of 1997. He said, "An action plan must be developed with the assumption that floods and droughts will become more frequent due to climate change."

Prof Md Shahidul Islam of Dhaka University's Geography and Environment Department said identifying the exact number of national and transboundary rivers should be a priority.

"Neither the domestic nor international rivers are in good health. The primary issue affecting northern rivers is sand mining. Rivers need to be classified, otherwise encroachers will continue to convert them into canals," he warned, urging prompt resolution of all river-related problems.

Shamsul Huda, executive director of the Association for Land Reform and Development, called for the implementation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Non-Navigational Uses of International Watercourses of 1997.

Md Alamgir Kabir, general secretary of Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon, moderated the seminar.