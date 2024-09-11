Will start another mass uprising if needed: Sarjis

Students will start a new mass uprising if needed, said Sarjis Alam, a key organiser of the anti-discrimination students' movement.

He made these remarks yesterday at a rally in Narayanganj, held under the banner of the anti-discrimination students' movement, protesting against terrorism, extortion, and corruption.

He criticised the previous government for filing false cases, imprisoning people unjustly, and engaging in extortion.

Addressing the students, Sarjis encouraged them to become self-reliant through education, talent, and skills, rather than becoming tools for others. "Prepare yourselves to be the next MPs and ministers, because your lives are controlled by parliamentarians. We want students to be represented in every sector of Bangladesh," he said.

Sarjis also demanded the immediate arrest of police, Chhatra League, Jubo League, and others associated with Sheikh Hasina, whom he accused of firing on protesters during the movement.

"We will not rest until those responsible for mercilessly shooting at us are brought to justice," he added.

Several central coordinators of the movement also addressed the rally, which saw hundreds of students and locals in attendance.