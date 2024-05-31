‘Will stand by you as long as needed’

PM tells cyclone-hit people in Patuakhali

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has assured the cyclone-hit people that her government and the Awami League will stand by them as long as they need assistance to rebuild their lives.

"We stand by you. We will provide all kinds of assistance that is needed," she told a relief distribution programme at Government Mozahar Uddin Biswas Degree College in Patuakhali's Kalapara yesterday.

The PM said the overall development of the country's southern region has been possible only because the AL has been in power with the people's mandate.

"Many parties came to power before us, but they did not do anything for the development of this region."

Hasina said improving the living standards of people has been the main objective of her government.

"Natural calamities will strike, but we have to face those to reach our goal of maintaining the living standards of the people. We are working on this."

The premier thanked the people for going to cyclone shelters that were built by the government.

She said the government is doing whatever is needed to ensure basic needs of people.

Hasina said repair of the damaged roads and the broken dams has already started. Measures have also been taken to protect villages from flash floods by rebuilding the dams before monsoon, she added.

She said the government will also rebuild the houses destroyed by Remal. The PM assured the affected people of taking other necessary steps, including providing seeds and fertilisers, so that farmers can grow rice and wheat again.

"We are working for the overall welfare of the people so they don't face scarcity of food and other problems."

Referring to various development projects, including the establishment of a cantonment and a naval base, Payra Port, and power plant in the region, the PM said the overall development of this region has been possible because of the AL's stay in power.

State Minister for Disaster and Relief Muhibur Rahman, AL Joint Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, and Organising Secretary Afzal Hossain also spoke at the event, organised by the Patuakhali district administration.

In a meeting with the divisional level officials, Hasina gave necessary directives for rehabilitation of the cyclone victims and continuation of the development work.

She also reviewed the relief and rehabilitation programmes for the cyclone-affected people.

The PM flew by a helicopter over Mathbaria and Pathorghata areas in Patuakhali to get a bird's eye view of the devastation caused by this week's cyclone.

Mathbaria and Pathorghata were among the hardest-hit areas when the cyclone hit the Bangladesh coast on Sunday.

After the relief distribution programme, Hasina visited Shaheed Sheikh Kamal Bridge on Patuakhali-Kuakata road.