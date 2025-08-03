‘Will sign landmark labour deal with KSA in 2-3 weeks’

Says Asif Nazrul

Bangladesh is set to sign a landmark labour agreement with Saudi Arabia within the next two to three weeks, Adviser Asif Nazrul said yesterday.

"Such an agreement has never existed in the history of Bangladesh. There is no such deal with India or Pakistan either. This will be the first of its kind for Bangladesh," he said.

He said attempts to finalise such an agreement during earlier governments were unsuccessful.

Once signed, the deal is expected to enhance the safety and security of Bangladeshi migrant workers in Saudi Arabia, he added.

He was speaking at a programme, titled "July Beyond Borders" held at the International Mother Language Institute. The Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment organised the event to recognise 201 migrant workers as "Remittance Joddha" for their contribution to the July uprising last year.

Most of the workers were arrested during protests in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia amid the uprising. They were later pardoned by the respective authorities, following intervention by Prof Muhammad Yunus after the interim government took office.

Nazrul, adviser to the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, described the solidarity of the expatriates with the local protest as an "extraordinary act of sacrifice".

"You did not know the regime would change or that you would be released. You could still be in jail for a long time. Such sacrifice sets an example against injustice," he said.

Lutfey Siddiqi, the chief adviser's special envoy for international affairs, said the UAE's general amnesty, granted following a single phone call from the chief adviser, was unprecedented.

"The expatriates didn't just protest in the streets; they launched an economic resistance by halting remittance flows, essentially declaring war against fascism," he added.

Neyamat Ullah Bhuiyan, senior secretary of the ministry, said the government is actively working on the economic and social reintegration of the returnees.

He said each returnee had received Tk 50,000 as initial support, and the ministry was providing soft loans to help with employment. He also said the ministry has officially written to the UAE government requesting the lifting of travel bans on the returnees.

"The embassy is following up on the matter," he added.

At the event, some of the returnee workers also spoke.

"We were jailed based on false information provided by the ousted government to the UAE authorities," said Alam Abdul Gafur, who returned from the UAE and was one of 11 individuals sentenced to life among the 214 detained there.

He said the UAE authorities still held 26 of the expatriates who had been detained alongside them.

"We, 188, have been released and sent back to Bangladesh. For the sake of their families, the government must act to bring the others back," he said.

He also demanded the cancellation of the ban on their return to the UAE, as many are entrepreneurs there.

"Some of us have around Tk 10–12 crore invested there, which is stuck. Many of us have been left penniless," he said.

He further called for employment opportunities for the returnees.

Another returnee, Mizanur Rahman, demanded one-time grants and monthly allowances for them, similar to those provided to "July Joddhas".