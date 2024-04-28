‘Will resist anyone trying to influence upazila polls’

Election commissioners say in Barishal, Lalmonirhat

The election commissioners yesterday said they would resist lawmakers and ministers trying to influence upcoming upazila polls in their respective localities.

Action will be taken if allegations of meddling are found to be true against anyone, they also said.

After a meeting with field level administration and election officials in Barishal, Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan warned that no violence will be tolerated anywhere during the polls.

The upazila polls are slated to be held between May 8 and June 5.

"If anyone tries to influence the upazila polls, it will be resisted," he said, adding that the Election Commission is committed to hold free, fair and impartial elections.

"Polling at a centre will be stopped if a single fake vote is found casted, or any untoward incident takes place," he added.

Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana echoed him while talking at a similar programme in Lalmonirhat.

Ahsan and Rashida's comments came after field-level administration and police officials on Thursday expressed concern that lawmakers and ministers trying to influence the upazila polls in their respective localities might pose a serious challenge.

They said this at a meeting with the commission.

According to the electoral code of conduct for upazila polls, no MPs and ministers are allowed to join the electioneering on behalf of any candidate.

Meanwhile, Awami League sources said relatives of more than 50 ministers and lawmakers are contesting in the polls.

They are still in the race, defying the party's decision that close relatives will have to withdraw their candidatures, the sources added.