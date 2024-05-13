Says home boss after meeting with Saudi delegation

Bangladesh will renew passports of 69,000 Rohingyas who went to Saudi Arabia after the country's independence with Bangladeshi passports.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan made the disclosure yesterday after a meeting with a visiting Saudi delegation, led by Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Daoud. The Saudi government urged Bangladesh to renew the passports.

Talking to reporters after the meeting held at city a hotel, the home minister said some Rohingyas from Bangladesh went to Saudi Arabia after the country's independence.

"We don't know their number. They [Saudi] told us that it is around 69,000. The Saudi Arabian rules state that if they [Rohingyas] don't have passports, they will be sent back. In that case, we had an agreement with the Saudi Arabia authorities that the Rohingyas would not be sent back and their passports would be renewed," the minister said.

Asked why Bangladesh is taking responsibility of 69,000 Rohingyas in Saudi Arabia, the minister said Saudi Arabia would not send anyone back.

"The Saudi government will not give Rohingyas citizenship. Then how will they live in the country? That's why they need some documents. We signed a deal last year in this regard. They [Saudi delegation] came here to talk directly whether we are having any difficulties [in renewing the passports," he said.

In reply to a query, the home minister said the Rohingyas went there with Bangladeshi passports. "So, we will just renew their passports. Their names and addresses will remain the same as they are in their passports."

The minister added that they also discussed different bilateral issues during the meeting.

Asaduzzaman said the delegation proposed having an extradition agreement between the two countries.

"Bangladesh has extradition treaties with many countries. It would be good if Saudi Arabia made this deal. We have proposed sending Ansar members there from Bangladesh for security purpose. They will look into the proposal. As you know, we have made the Ansar as a guard regiment for VIP security," he said.

Bangladesh has deals with some Middle Eastern countries which allow on-arrival visas for Bangladeshis, he said, adding, "We are in discussion with the UAE, and the agreement with the UAE will be signed. Saudi Arabia has agreed [to ink such a deal with us]."

Asked about the management of pilgrimage this year, the home boss said the pilgrims do not need to wait for immigration at Saudi Arabia as the immigration is done in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has introduced a system called Road to Mecca, he said.

"Pilgrims will deposit their luggage here in Bangladesh. The luggage will be delivered to their hotels in Saudi Arabia. I hope the pilgrims will take this opportunity," the minister said.

The home minister said the deputy interior minister of Saudi Arabia said around 30 lakh Bangladeshis are working in Saudi Arabia.