Will promote block bricks with incentives

Photo: PID/File

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury yesterday said that the government would introduce incentive packages to promote the production of environmentally-friendly block bricks.

Saber came up with the announcement during a media interaction following a meeting with officials from the Forest Department and the Department of Environment at Feni Circuit House.

Brick kiln owners can be benefited from these incentives as part of the government's efforts to transition away from air-polluting and land-damaging brick kilns.

The minister also emphasised the need for the designation of specific areas for waste recycling by municipalities.

Saber urged officials to take proactive measures to combat environmental pollution. He stressed prompt actions in cases where environmental clearance is lacking and urged against delays in issuing such clearances.

