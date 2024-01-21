Will not tolerate corruption

Agriculture minister

Agriculture Minister Md Abdus Shahid yesterday warned that no corruption by the officials will be tolerated.

He said this while speaking at a reception programme organised by Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association at the Zilla Parishad Auditorium in Moulvibazar.

The minister said the farmers should be encouraged to bring all the fallow or uncultivated land under cultivation.

"I will set priorities and take initiatives to solve their problems...," he added.

Referring to the advance planning to increase production, the minister also said the food price suddenly increased in the market due to stock shortage and the price cannot be controlled through import.

"Soon I will discuss with the ministry officials so that they jointly work to increase the production," he said.