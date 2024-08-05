Will not allow ‘March to Dhaka’

Says DMP chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman said yesterday that they would not allow today's "March to Dhaka" programme called by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement to happen as it violates the curfew restrictions that have been put in place in light of the ongoing unrest in the country.

"Our instruction is clear. Since the curfew is in effect until further notice, no one is allowed to leave their homes during this period. If anyone violates the curfew, legal actions will be taken against them. We will show zero tolerance in this regard and will take lawful actions," he said.

Speaking at a press briefing last night, the DMP chief requested everyone adhere to the curfew restrictions and assist the police.

He added that their actions were not directed against students but against miscreants, saboteurs, arsonists, and those responsible for killing police officers.

The DMP chief said the quota protests that initially started under the banner of "Students Against Discrimination", had later been hijacked by criminals who caused unprecedented chaos across the country.

"BNP-Jamaat-Shibir has resumed vandalism and arson attacks over the last two days nationwide. In the capital, they attacked police and civilians with local weapons, crude bombs, and firearms. They even attacked BSMMU and CMM court, and vandalised police boxes and vehicles.

"At least 11 policemen, including three with bullet wounds, were injured in these attacks today [yesterday]. Their actions prove that they are not students but saboteurs and terrorists," he said.

The DMP has shown considerable restraint since the beginning of the movement. The commissioner asserted that the aim of these miscreants was to demoralise the police. "We want to clearly state that no miscreant can stand in the capital."

Asked about people with sharp weapons and firearms seen with police in the Karwan Bazar area, the DMP chief claimed that they had not yet seen this.

"If we notice it or receive any complaints, we will take legal action," he said.