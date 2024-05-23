Will Nirala Dighi become a victim of development?

KDA filling up part of 5.44-acre pond, largest in Khulna, for road link project

The Khulna Development Authority has begun filling up a portion of Nirala Dighi, the largest pond in Khulna city, with sand for a road extension project, causing an uproar among residents.

KDA authorities claimed the extension of the road through the waterbody to connect the Nirala Residential Area to the City Bypass is an essential one to ease vehicular movement for city dwellers.

However, residents of the area, green activists and civil society members expressed concerns regarding the possible environmental impact of filling up the 5.44-acre pond.

It is the only pond in the area. During warm days, the pond cools down the breeze and provides much respite to dwellers. Also, over a thousand people depend on it for their daily domestic chores. — Sheikh Al Mamun, a resident of the area

The KDA dug the pond in the 90s for land filling in the adjacent areas to develop the Nirala Residential Area. It is the largest waterbody owned by any government agency in Khulna city. KDA leases it every two years for fish farming.

"It is the only pond in the area, located in the southernmost part of the residential area. During warm days, the pond cools down the breeze which then flows through the area to provide much respite to the dwellers. Also, over a thousand people depend on it for their daily domestic chores," said Sheikh Al Mamun, a resident of the area.

Nupur Khatun, who runs a tea stall beside the pond, said, "While residents of other areas have been suffering due to the water crisis, the residents of the Nirala area were unaffected as they could fetch water from the pond for their use. In fact, many people from neighbouring Tatultala, Gallamary, Banorgati, Bagmara areas come here to fetch water."

According to KDA, three old roads in the city are being widened under a road link development project being implemented in four phases. In the first phase, the road from Nirala intersection through Road-1 and Nirala Dighi will be connected to the City Bypass near the approach road to the Rupsha Bridge at a cost of Tk 717 crore.

The road will be 2.5-kilometre long and 60-metre wide with four lanes. A 300-metre long four-lane flyover is also being constructed over the graveyard of Khulna City Corporation, on the eastern side of the pond, at a cost of Tk 60.49 crore.

The work order for the flyover has been issued to the contractor on March 14, while the tender for the road construction is under process.

Visiting the Nirala Dighi area recently, this correspondent saw sticks with red marks have been placed by KDA to demarcate around a 200-foot-long and 12-20 feet wide portion of the pond for filling up with sand.

The sand filling has already begun.

Mahfuzur Rahman Mukul, Khulna divisional coordinator of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, said, "We want development but not without considering the environmental aspects. We need to protect farmlands and waterbodies."

"The KDA officials in various meetings and seminars previously emphasised on conserving waterbodies, increasing open space and planting trees. Now what are they doing themselves? It is unacceptable," he also said.

Dilip Kumar Datta, former professor of environmental science department at Khulna University, said, "Waterbodies like Nirala Dighi are essential for a city. It also acts as a reservoir to replenish groundwater as well as reducing temperature of surrounding areas."

Contacted, Mortoza Al Mamun, executive engineer of KDA and director of the project, said, "We are developing the road as well as Nirala Dighi. Sand filling is being done only to a portion of the pond, while the remaining waterbody will have new retaining walls with grills on its banks.

"If we don't fill up a part of the pond, the project cost will go up as we would have to acquire private lands. It would then leave no scope to widen the road along the KCC graveyard," he said.