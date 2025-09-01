Will launch ‘one ID, all solution system’

GS candidate Abu Baker tells Star

Abu Baker Mojumdar, a former coordinator of Students Against Discrimination (SAD) and now vying for the post of general secretary in the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) election, pledged to continue political, social, and cultural struggles on behalf of students.

In an interview with The Daily Star, the "Boishommo Birodhi Shikkharthi Sangsad" panel candidate said he had faced expulsion, repression, and attacks for his anti-Chhatra League politics but always stood by the students. "I never broke my commitment to them and did whatever I could during the July movement."

Baker, a student of geology, added that contesting in Ducsu polls was never his plan when he enrolled at the university. "My dream was to see Sheikh Hasina fall. Fortunately, I was a direct participant in that movement and the uprising. After returning to campus post-August 5, I re-engaged in solving student issues. My years of cultural and political struggle made me realise that if I can be a Ducsu member, it will be possible to address problems faster."

He said their panel, backed by Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad, a student body formed by former SAD coordinators, was created to bring inclusive and competent leadership to Ducsu. "We are hopeful of winning because our candidates have always been part of the student movements and are qualified in their respective fields."

If elected, Bakar's prime goal would be to transform Dhaka University into a research-based institution. He promised to introduce a "One Student, One Bed Policy' to solve the accommodation problem within three months, ensure quality meals at dormitories, and launch a "One ID, All Solutions' system" to provide services such as access to libraries, the registrar's office, and transport.

He also pledged transparency in teacher recruitment, introduction of teacher evaluation system and full-time PhD programmes, lab modernisation, and the recruitment of teaching or research assistants to involve students in research.

On culture, Bakar said, "We think that cultural life on campus must be made multidimensional. Before July, the Awami League imposed a one-dimensional culture. We propose setting up of hall-based miniplexes and a central cultural complex for films, music, and literature, so that students can nurture their culture in a more refined way."

Highlighting safety concerns, Bakar admitted that female students' security is still not fully ensured. "But the solution is simple -- deploy Ansar or specialised security teams in front of dormitories. We have also started tackling moral policing and bullying of female students, online and offline, offering legal and psychological support," he said.

Bakar urged students to elect honest and committed candidates. "If I meet that standard, vote for me. My dream is not just to win an election, but to take Dhaka University -- and eventually the country -- towards a knowledge-based society. It will not happen in a day and may take 10–15 years, but I'm prepared to begin this journey."