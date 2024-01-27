Will increase efforts to bring convicts back

Says law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq yesterday said efforts will be increased to bring back those to the country who have been sentenced and convicted by the court.

He made the remarks in response to a query regarding the return of sentenced convicts, including Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of BNP.

On a two-day trip, the minister arrived in Akhaura yesterday to inaugurate different developmental projects organised by local upazila parishad and participate in a public meeting organised by local Awami League.

The minister also said the Labour Act will be passed in this parliament session.

When asked about the letter of 12 American senators to the prime minister to stop the harassment of Prof Mohammad Yunus, the minister said, "As far as I know by looking at the documents of this case, the trial has been conducted in accordance with the law in the judicial court. The person who has been sentenced will surely appeal, so I don't want to affect things."