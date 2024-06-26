‘Will implement Teesta project with help from India’

Says PM, sees nothing wrong in maintaining ties with both India, China

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said her government will implement the Teesta project with assistance from India and it has got assurances from the neighbouring country in this regard.

As Bangladesh has a longstanding issue with India over the sharing of Teesta waters, it would be easy for Dhaka if the Teesta project is implemented by Delhi, she said.

"As India has come forward, we think if we implement the Teesta project with India, we will not have to face problems regarding water every day. We will have that benefit," she said.

The premier was addressing a press conference at the Gono Bhaban yesterday to brief the media about the outcome of her June 21-22 state visit to India, report BSS and UNB.

Responding to a query from a journalist, the premier, however, said her government will accept either a Chinese or an Indian proposal for the Teesta Master Plan Project considering which one would be the most beneficial for the country.

"We have taken up the Teesta project. China and India have put forward separate proposals to implement the project.

"But we must consider which proposal will be beneficial for the welfare of the people, how much loan we will take and how much we will have to repay after the completion of the project, and also the capability of repaying the loan," Hasina continued.

China has completed a physical survey on the Teesta project while India wants to carry out another one, she said.

The PM said India has expressed its willingness to send a technical team to Bangladesh in this regard and Bangladesh will sit with the team.

"We will accept that survey which would be more suitable and beneficial for us."

In her written speech, Hasina said, "We discussed renewal of the Ganges River Water Sharing Agreement and India's assistance in the Teesta River Water Management and Water Conservation Project in Bangladesh. However, this has no link with the long-standing Teesta water sharing issue.

"We will implement the whole Teesta project with assistance from India, and we have got assurances from India in this regard," she said.

The Teesta project involves dredging the river, building strong embankments and a water reservoir, setting up townships and industries on the banks of the river, and irrigation.

Replying to another query about a news on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's objection to Indian government's move over the sharing of Teesta and Ganges waters with Bangladesh "bypassing her", Hasina said she does not want to make any comment on the issue as it is solely India's internal matter.

The premier, however, said she has a good relationship with all political parties in India, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata.

She said she particularly has a good relationship with Sonia Gandhi and their children, and the family members of late Indian president Pranab Mukherjee.

About balancing Bangladesh's relations with India and China, Hasina said there is nothing to balance as her government is following the foreign policy -- "Friendship to all, malice to none".

"India is very important for Bangladesh as they along with the freedom fighters shed blood for the independence of Bangladesh during Liberation War in 1971," she said.

There are many things to be learnt from China about how a country can be developed, the PM said. "We maintain relations considering all these aspects."

She said she does not see any problem with maintaining relations with both India and China.

Hasina said those who say that her government is selling Bangladesh off to India have already sold themselves to India. "They criticise India publicly and flatter it secretly or they were the agents of Pakistan in 1971."

She said everyone should keep in mind that India was the only allied force in the world which left a country they helped to be liberated.

Talking about rail transit to India, the premier said everyone should keep in mind that she does not sell off Bangladesh as her party liberated the country.

She said Bangladesh and India are resuming rail connectivity which is beneficial for trade and commerce and socio-economic development of the two nations.

She came down heavily on those who criticise rail connectivity by describing it as an attempt to sell off the country.

Referring to Europe, the premier said, "Look at Europe where there are no borders. Is one country selling itself to another there? Every country is sovereign."

She questioned if Bangladesh would keep its doors shut.

Hasina said some people become greedy for money and make so much money that they cannot keep the money at home, and thus they have to flee the country to keep the money abroad.

"What is the benefit if someone have to leave the country after making money? They become intoxicated," she added.

Terming her India visit very successful, Hasina in her written speech said, "The visit was short but very fruitful. I think this visit will play a far-reaching role in strengthening the existing excellent relations between India and Bangladesh."

She said that the visit opened new avenues of cooperation for the socioeconomic development of the people of two neighbouring countries.

"Bangladesh-India relations have grown to a unique height over the last 15 years. The people of both the countries are enjoying the benefits."

Hasina said she discussed with Modi politics and security, peaceful and secured border management and curbing border casualty to 'zero' level, trade and connectivity, sustainable management of common rivers and water sharing, energy, regional and multilateral cooperation, among other issues of mutual interest.

She said Modi assured her that Bangladesh is at the centre of India's Neighbourhood First, Act East, and "Sea and Indo-Pacific" policies.

The PM said she invited Modi to visit Bangladesh as soon as possible at his convenience.