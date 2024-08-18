Will I ever play football again?

Asks boy shot in both legs

Nine-year-old Rifat Howlader got shot when he stepped out of his home in Mirpur-13 to buy some snacks in the evening on July 19.

One bullet went through his right leg, breaking the bone above the knee, while another bullet lodged in his left leg. There was also a gunshot wound in his right hand.

Since then, Rifat, who is a student of class II at the Sher-e-Bangla Government Primary School, has been lying in a bed at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (Nitor).

"Rifat has been telling everyone to take him home. He wants to play football outside with other children like he used to. He does not understand that he may never be able to run again," says his father Shohagh Howlader, an Uber driver.

Rifat's parents separated when he was less than three years old. For the last few years, he has been raised by his aunt.

"I was hungry and wanted to eat something. I went outside and saw that the shop was closed. Then I heard commotions and gunshots. Everyone was saying the police were shooting at people," Rifat said.

He saw people running and he started running too.

"Then I fell to the ground and saw blood coming out of my leg. Then I stood up and tried to walk but fell to the ground again. This time, I was unable to move again. After some time two older boys came and carried me away from the street," he added.

In another bed of the hospital, 14-year-old Muhammad Sifat was struggling to hold back his tears.

A bullet hit his right knee. Doctors told his parents that he may never be able to walk normally again.

On July 18, Sifat, who is a student of class eight of Pallabi Majedul Islam Model High School, joined a procession with his friends. He got shot when the police opened fire.

"I don't know when my son will be able to walk again. Three surgeries have been done and doctors said another one is needed," said his mother Rekha Akhtar.

There are at least 12 children with gunshot wounds being treated at Nitor. They were shot between July 18 and August 5. One or more surgeries were needed for all of them.

The limbs of some of them had to be amputated.

Twelve-year-old Muhammad Soliman loves football. As his poor parents could not afford to pay for school, he used to work at a knitting factory at the capital's Shonir Akhra for Tk 5,000 a month.

On July 19, he was playing football in an open space with other boys in the area after work. All of a sudden, he saw people running towards the field.

"We ran when we saw the protesters and police coming towards the playground. Within moments, I got shot in the leg. Please ask the doctors if I will be able to play again," the boy eagerly told these correspondents.

Most of the children treated at the hospital are from poor families. They are struggling to bear the cost of treatment.

At just 17, Muhammad Minhaj is the breadwinner of his family. He was shot in the left leg on July 18 near Jatrabari kitchen market where he worked.

Four surgeries have been done on his leg and more will be needed. His parents have already incurred loans to pay for the treatment.

"I used to pull a rickshaw. My son has been taking care of the family since I became ill. Solaiman used to earn Tk 500 to Tk 800 a day by working at the fish market. He was the only earner in the family," said his father Bachchu Miah.

He said he has no idea how Minhaj's treatment will go on as he has no money and no means of earning.