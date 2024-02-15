Will formulate policy for social media

Arafat tells journos

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat yesterday agreed to demands from journalists to formulate a policy for social media and ensure accountability.

"As journalists underscored the need to formulate policies for all social media, I agreed to the demands and will try to fulfill it after consulting with journalists and other stakeholders," he said.

The remarks came during a meeting with Broadcast Journalist Centre (BJC) leaders at Secretariat.

In the meeting, BJC leaders also placed other demands including taking steps to complete Sagar-Runi murder trial, forming a wage board for broadcast journalists, formulating a policy and constituting a council for broadcast and online journalism.

Referencing meetings with other journalist organisations, Arafat said he also received a proposal to formulate a policy determining the eligibility and qualification of a journalist.

"We will do so after consulting with you [journalists]," he said.

In regards to providing broadcasting or internet services ignoring existing laws, he said legal action will be taken against those involved in irregularities.

Responding to demands for steps against sudden layoffs in media industry, he said it is a violation of universal human rights convention.

"I will issue an official directive to media outlet authorities so that no institution can sack its journalists on short notice. A layoff notice must be served at least three months beforehand," he added.