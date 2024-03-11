Will form a cell for global recognition of 1971 genocide

Says Hasan Mahmud

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud yesterday said he would form a cell at the Foreign Ministry to make coordinated efforts to get global recognition of the genocide committed by Pakistani occupation forces during Bangladesh's liberation war in 1971.

"I will form a cell to coordinate with all, including the intellectuals who have been working on it [to get the genocide recognition]," he said.

He was addressing a seminar, "1971 Bangladesh Genocide: Seeking International Recognition & Reparation," held by Diplomatic Correspondent Association of Bangladesh at Jatiya Press Club.

Coordination is needed among the Prime Minister's Office, foreign and Liberation War affairs ministries and civil society members to advance efforts to get such recognition, he said.

The foreign minister said that Bangladesh's 71 genocide was yet to get global recognition as, after 1975, BNP had started doing politics with the anti-liberation quarter like Jamaat-e-Islami.