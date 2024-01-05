‘Will follow further development closely’

Says State Dept spokesperson on Yunus conviction

The United States has said it wants to see a fair and transparent legal process regarding the case against Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus.

"For our part, we have encouraged the Bangladeshi government to ensure a fair and transparent legal process," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a regular media briefing at Washington on January 3.

He said they have been following the case against him closely. "We've seen, of course, the widespread international criticism of the verdict," Miller said.

He said they will continue to follow any further developments closely.

Responding to a question on the January 7 polls, Miller again said they support a free and fair election in Bangladesh. "We have made that quite clear a number of times. We will watch the elections very closely," he said.