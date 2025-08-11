Will ensure punishment of those involved

Says home adviser

The government will do everything possible to ensure that the killers of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin receive the exemplary punishment, Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said yesterday.

While talking to reporters after a meeting of the core committee on law and order, he expected that the remaining accused will be arrested soon.

"As a nation, we have become intolerant. We have no patience. There has been social degradation," Jahangir said, adding, "In the past, people used to protest and resist any untoward incident. Now, even neighbours do not come forward in times of danger, nor do they protest."

On August 7, a group of miscreants killed Tuhin, 40, who worked as a staff reporter of Mymensingh-based daily Pratidiner Kagoj, with sharp weapons in front of a crowded market in the Chandana Chowrasta area of Gazipur.

Meanwhile, a court in Gazipur has granted two-day remand each to the seven accused arrested in the case, said Bason Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shahin Khan.