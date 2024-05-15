Will discuss ILO suggestions at policy level

Says law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq yesterday said the International Labour Organization has provided some suggestions to amend Bangladesh Labour Law, which will be decided at the government's policy-making level.

The minister said this while talking to reporters after a meeting with a five-member delegation of ILO -- led by its Country Director Tuomo Poutiainen -- at the conference room of the ministry.

"We are amending the labour law. ILO would like to provide some suggestions for that, so the law being drafted meets international standards and the recommendations of the ILO's Committee of Experts are followed," he said.

"We've heard their statements for three days. Each issue was thoroughly discussed. I believe the decision we are making through such an exchange of views is not only good for the stakeholders, but will set an example in terms of international standards," he said.