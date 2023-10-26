Will continue inviting political parties for dialogues: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal today said the commission will continue inviting political parties to hold dialogues to address issues ahead of the upcoming national election.

"We will continue inviting -- come, resolve the problems or address the existing issues," he said while speaking at a workshop titled "12th Jatiya Sangsad Elections: Role of Mass Media".

He said each political party has its own strategy and the commission would not interfere in that.

Awal also said he expects that there would be a favourable environment in the country for the upcoming national polls, but that has not been achieved yet.

Mentioning that some political parties had earlier not responded to calls for dialogue, he said, "We wanted to show [them] that we are working independently, but their political strategy is their own matter.

CEC Awal said, "I have spoken to political parties several times since taking over. When parties did not want to come, our humble appeal was to join the dialogue. That's why we also informally invited them several times through letters. We received no response."