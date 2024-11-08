Will continue fight for students’ rights

Say anti-discrimination movement leaders at HSTU

Leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement yesterday alleged that politics gets more prioritised than academic activities at Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University (HSTU) in Dinajpur.

They made the remarks at a student gathering on the HSTU campus yesterday.

Hasnat Abdullah, a central coordinator of the movement, accused many HSTU teachers and officials of focusing more on political agenda than academic responsibilities, which has compromised the students' right to quality education.

"Teachers and officials at HSTU act as full-time politicians while students receive only part-time education," Hasnat claimed.

He alleged that promotions and other benefits for teachers and staffers are more dependent on political connections, rather than academic performance.

Hasnat said he observed such patterns during a visit to the HSTU campus in 2022.

Sarjis Alam, another central coordinator, stated that it takes six years to complete a four-year degree at HSTU as an impact of the alleged administrative negligence.

This delay causes serious setbacks for the students' careers, he said.

Sarjis and Hasnat expressed their determination to continue the fight for an improved and unbiased educational environment at the university.

A large number of HSTU students attended the gathering and underscored their ongoing frustrations with the university administration.