‘Will consider polls after parties commit to state reforms’

Says Rizwana about interim govt’s stance after advisory council meeting

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has said the interim government will think about holding the next election once the political parties commit to the reform proposals to be put forth by the newly formed commissions.

The interim government expects the six reform commissions to come up with their proposals in three months. The proposals will then be finalised through dialogue with the political parties, Rizwana told a press conference after an advisory council meeting yesterday.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday announced the formation of the Constitutional Reform Commission, Judicial Reform Commission, Election System Reform Commission, Public Administration Reform Commission, Police Reform Commission and the Anti-Corruption Reform Commission.

At yesterday's press briefing, Rizwana said the commissions will start working on October 1.

"Implementation of the recommendations depends on whether we can reach a political consensus. We are soliciting politicians' opinions on the reforms," the environment adviser told the press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy.

The political parties are included in the reform process and "we will hold dialogues" to reach political consensus, she said.

"We will think about the next election after [we get their] definite commitment regarding the reforms and necessary amendments. Political parties made it clear that they want polls after reforms."

Rizwana said the advisory council meeting decided that the finance ministry and Bangladesh Bank would chalk out a road map on how the money the ministries and government organs kept at different private banks as fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) can be recovered.

"We will find out who kept the money at these [private] banks and on what consideration it was deposited. This is public money."

Bangladesh Climate Change Trust kept Tk 538 crore in FDRs with the erstwhile Farmers Bank, she said.

The bank was later renamed as Padma Bank. Now the government will need to explore ways to recover the climate funds' Tk 874 crore -- including accrued interest -- withheld by Padma Bank.

The bank is extending the duration of the FDRs and it will not be able to clear the money before 2038.

Labour Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain told the press briefing that the labour welfare fund made deposits of Tk 114 crore at a bank.

HASINA MUST BE PRESENT AT TRIAL

Rizwana said that the government position regarding ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's extradition was clear.

She must be present for the interest of trials for genocide, torture, and repression, and "above all, as a spokesperson for a fascist system," the adviser said.

"What will be the process of extradition? How will the two countries talk? These will be considered next. We will see the matter when the legal proceedings commence."

As a reporter asked her about the unfavourable comments made in Indian media, Rizwana said, "Most of us have been in this country for the last 15 years. We all know the reality. We will try to keep friendly relations with all countries, including our neighbours. But it has to be based on fairness and equality. There is no subservience here. And this is being made clear again and again."

Asif said "The July Martyrs' Memorial Foundation" has been formed with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus as its chair.