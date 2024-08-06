‘Will come up with outline of interim govt in 24 hours’

Say organisers of quota protest movement

Key organisers of the anti-discrimination student movement last night said the outline of the interim national government will be formulated within the next 24 hours.

Addressing a press conference in the capital's Tejgaon, they said the power must be handed over to the interim government proposed by the students and citizens who protested.

"I'm dedicating this victory to the martyred students who were killed during the movement," said Nahid Islam, a key organisers.

He said they will hold discussions about the outline with all the coordination committees, the civil society, and political and state stakeholders, and will later inform who else they will meet in this regard.

"But within the next 24 hours, a complete outline of the interim government will be provided."

Nahid urged all to ensure that no one gets the opportunity to provoke religious tensions in the country after the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

"We, the protesters, have united against the fascist government. There is no grouping or division among us. We are against any kind of religious incitement, sabotage or division. We will prevent any such attempts."

Earlier, seven coordinators of the movement, including Nahid and Asif, through a private television channel, said nothing will be accepted beyond the proposed interim national government, adding that fascists and murderers will be tried and will not be given a chance to escape.

"No collaborators or supporters of fascists will be allowed in the national interim government," said Nahid.

He said they (the student leaders) want to bring change in the overall system of Bangladesh, in which fascism, authoritarianism or "another leader like Sheikh Hasina" can never emerge again.

Responding to a question, Asif Mahmud said they believed they had achieved victory the day the one-point demand was announced, adding that they will remain on the streets until all their demands are met.

About the demands, he said that on the first day the interim government takes office, all political leaders and activists imprisoned over the past 16 years must be released, and all political murders must get justice.

The coordinators said they want to ensure fair and impartial elections for a democratic government.

Another coordinator Sarjis Alam credited the success of the movement to the ordinary people of Bangladesh.

Nahid urged the students and people to ensure that no one takes advantage of the current situation to vandalise or loot state establishments.

Addressing the public, he said they must remain peacefully on the streets until the final announcement is made. "State assets belong to the people, and they must be protected. No one should be able to loot."