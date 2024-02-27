Will carbofuran usage finally stop?

Govt orders to destroy the toxic pesticide; halts its sale

In a move to rid the country of the highly hazardous pesticide carbofuran, the government has issued directives to destroy all of its stocks and halt its advertisement, sale, and use with immediate effect.

The plant protection wing under the Department of Agricultural Extension sent out letters on February 19 to district and upazila agriculture officials, importers, and traders, instructing them to comply with the order and report back.

"We have no field-level officials, so we sought help from the local agriculture officials to take necessary actions against carbofuran," said Md Ashraf Uddin, director of plant protection wing.

"The officials were instructed that carbofuran's advertisement, sale, and use must be stopped strictly," he added.

While importers claim they have no remaining stocks, small quantities may still be present at dealer and farmer levels, company owners said.

M Sayeduzzaman, president of Bangladesh Crop Protection Association, who also received the letter, said companies have no stock of carbofuran.

He said there might be some stock at the dealer and customer level, but the companies have already stopped importing and distributing it.

District officials have been asked to run awareness campaigns urging traders to destroy any carbofuran in their possession.

Hazrat Ali, district agriculture officer in Faridpur, said "We were already working on raising awareness before receiving the letter. We have urged farmers and shopkeepers to get rid of any carbofuran stocks."

Experts lauded the move, saying its proper implementation is crucial considering the massive health and environmental hazards posed by the toxic insecticide.

"Field-level officials must ensure strict compliance. The entire administration needs to join the effort through legal action against violators," said Nurul Alom, entomologist and former director of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute.

According to the DAE, 252 companies import, process, and sell carbofuran in the country. There were around 3,285 tonnes of carbofuran stock as of June 2023, according to the Pesticide Technical Advisory Committee (PTAC).

The Daily Star published a story titled "Carbofuran: a toxic tale" on February 2, revealing that the sale of the banned pesticide still continues openly.

Carbofuran was first banned on June 30 last year. Then the deadline for the ban was extended to October 30.