‘Will build open jails like developed countries’

Home minister tells parliament

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal yesterday told the parliament that the government has taken a plan to build open jails in Bangladesh like in developed countries.

He said this in reply to a query from Awami League MP Mamunur Rashid Kiran of Noakhali-3.

The minister said 160 acres of land have been acquired in Ukhia upazila of Cox's Bazar district to construct an open jail following the model of Malaysia's Community Rehabilitation Program (CRP).

"The construction of the open jail will start soon," he said.

Responding to a query from lawmaker Nizam Uddin Hazari of Feni-2, the home boss said 83,577 posts have been increased in the Bangladesh Police in the past three terms of the current government to modernise the force.

"Recruiting manpower for these posts has been ensured through a transparent and corruption-free process," he also said.

The minister said the process of adding two sophisticated helicopters is underway to prevent criminal activities, conduct operations, and transform Bangladesh Police into a three-dimensional force.

To make the police a smart force, various types of modern firearms are being provided to them, he added.

While replying to a question from MP Mahbubur Rahman of Chattogram-1, the minister said Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has been equipped with modern weapons, vehicles, aircraft, and watercraft.