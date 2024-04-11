Wife of KNF chief, also nurse at Ruma hospital, transferred

Lal Sam Kim Bom, wife of regional armed group Kuki-Chin National Front chief Nathan Lanchew Bawm and also a nurse at the Ruma Upazila Health Complex, has been transferred to Lalmonirhat 250-bed Hospital.

She had been working as senior staff nurse at the Ruma Upazila Health Complex for a long time.

Ruma Upazila Health Family Planning Officer Abdullah Al Hasan confirmed the development to our Bandarban correspondent.

The official said that according to the transfer order another nurse of the hospital, Dipali Baroi, has been transferred to Patgram Upazila Health Complex in the same district.

Armed criminals wearing uniform, allegedly of Kuki-Chin National Front, carried out the attacks and robbed bank in the district recently.