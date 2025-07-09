Wider dengue spread sparks concerns

Cases reported from 60 districts; death toll crosses 50

Dengue cases have been reported in 60 districts as of yesterday, signalling a much wider and earlier spread of the mosquito-borne disease than in the last two years.

The only districts yet to report any cases are Gopalganj, Chuadanga, Joypurhat, and Sunamganj, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Till July 8 last year, cases had been reported from 54 districts. During the same period in 2023, the number was 56.

This year's faster and broader spread has raised serious health concerns, with 51 dengue-related deaths already recorded between January 1 and yesterday.

Barishal division continues to account for an unusually high proportion of cases -- 43 percent of the total. The coastal district of Barguna remains a hotspot despite interventions by local authorities.

In the past 24 hours until 8:00am yesterday, three more dengue patients died and 425 others were hospitalised across the country, according to the DGHS.

Experts attribute the spike in cases to inadequate anti-mosquito drives, coupled with favourable weather conditions -- suitable temperatures and intermittent rain -- that support Aedes mosquito breeding.

Prof Kabirul Bashar, entomologist at Jahangirnagar University, said local government bodies previously played a key role in Aedes control.

"Many of these efforts have stopped since August 5 last year. Councillors are largely absent, disrupting the chain of command among public representatives," he told The Daily Star yesterday.

"Due to this breakdown and a lack of control measures, the density of Aedes larvae has increased, as recent surveys show. Consequently, dengue cases have surged."

Of the 4,575 union parishad chairmen across the country, at least 1,535 have been absent from duty since August 2024, as reported by this newspaper in April.

In their absence, panel chairmen are currently serving in 885 unions, while administrators have been appointed in 650, according to LGRD ministry officials.

As of this January, 245 union parishad chairmen and 335 members had been suspended.

In August last year, the interim government replaced mayors with administrators in eight city corporations. One month later, councillors of 12 city corporations and 323 municipalities were removed and replaced with administrators.

Prof Halimur Rashid, line director of the DGHS's Communicable Disease Control, acknowledged the rising pressure on hospitals. "We are prepared. We'll relocate patients and doctors to other hospitals if needed."

SHARP RISE IN CASES

Till yesterday, 13,188 people have been hospitalised with dengue this year -- a 3.26-fold increase from the 4,041 cases recorded during the same period in 2024.

Till July 8, 2023, the number of dengue cases was 9, 549.

Of the 13,188, 5,697 cases (43 percent) were reported from Barishal division, compared to just 527 (13 percent) last year.

So far, 51 people have died from dengue this year, compared to 47 deaths during the same period in 2024.

Interestingly, Dhaka has seen fewer cases this year. As of yesterday, 2,840 cases (22 percent of this year's cases) were reported from the capital, down from 1,451 cases (36 percent) in the same period last year.

"All four dengue serotypes have circulated in Dhaka over the past 25 years since the first outbreak in 2000," said Prof Bashar. "As a result, over half the city's residents are believed to have been already infected with at least one serotype, which reduced their chances of reinfection."

He added that Dhaka's anti-mosquito drives have also been relatively more effective than those in other districts.

BARGUNA: A HOTSPOT

Barguna alone has reported 3,420 cases (26 percent) and six deaths so far this year.

Despite efforts by health and local authorities, 84 new cases were recorded there just yesterday.

On June 30, the DGHS directed local authorities to launch awareness campaigns emphasising early hospitalisation. A team of medicine specialists was also sent to train local doctors on more effective dengue management.

Barguna Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Shafiul Alam said cleaning drives and mobile courts are being conducted to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.

"Many residents store rainwater in open containers, which serve as prime breeding spots for Aedes mosquitoes," he said. "We're trying to raise awareness so that these containers are kept covered … The situation has improved recently, and we're working to bring it further under control within this month."