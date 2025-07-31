‘Why would we hide bodies of children?’

Director of Military Operations Directorate at Army HQ rejects allegations

Brig Gen Nazim-ud-Daula, Director of Military Operations Directorate (MOD) at the Army Headquarters, today rejected allegations that army personnel beat up teachers or attempted to hide bodies of the victims during the rescue operation at Milestone School and College following the July 21 fighter jet crash.

"Some say we beat up teachers, or hid bodies. Why would we hide the bodies of innocent children? Their parents were there. Wouldn't they have asked where their children were?" he told reporters during a briefing at Dhaka Cantonment.

He said if anyone was pushed amid the chaos, it was never deliberate.

"We had to clear the way for ambulances. In doing so, some jostling may have happened, but our only objective was to save lives," he said.

Brig Gen Nazim pointed out that the crashed aircraft had created a deep hole in the school building and jet fuel had leaked into the area.

"There was already fuel at the spot where the nose of the plane had hit. If a spark had gone off, those involved in the rescue could have died. Thankfully, that didn't happen. But those who rushed there did so with full awareness of the risk," he said.

He said army personnel were the first to respond and begin rescue operations, as their camp was located just 150 to 200 yards away from the school.

"Our soldiers dropped everything and ran. You'll see in the footage how they carried children out, used cloth to cover them, and did everything they could," said the MOD director.

Nazim said, "We don't do this for the cameras. We don't seek credit. We simply do our duty. Today you see us speaking, but we won't always be here to explain. Please judge us by our actions."

At one point during the rescue, 29 army members were injured, and three are still undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital.

Sharing a personal account, Brig Gen Nazim said Brigadier General Rafique, the local artillery brigade commander, called him breathlessly and rushed to the scene.

"I saw him running and gasping -- he was shouting that a plane had crashed. He didn't wait for instructions. That's the kind of response we saw," he said.

Nazim also condemned those who filmed the tragedy instead of helping. "One child was dying on the ground, and instead of helping, people were making videos. The price of water went up to Tk 50 a bottle. Where is our humanity?"

Brig Gen Nazim praised the courage of students -- particularly members of the BNCC, Scouts, and other volunteers -- who assisted with the rescue alongside the fire service.

"The younger generation we often criticise actually did a commendable job. They worked shoulder-to-shoulder with us," he said.

The army maintained strict traffic control at the crash site, only allowing one vehicle for the Army Chief to pass, while other officers were asked to walk to keep the road clear. "We told our senior officers, 'Sir, you'll need to walk,' and they did. We didn't let other cars in."

Paying tribute to the deceased Air Force pilot, Nazim said, "From what I can understand, he tried till the last moment to steer the aircraft away from the main building. Had he ejected earlier, he might have survived, but he stayed in to minimise the damage."

Brig Gen Nazim urged journalists to consider the broader context. "Please don't focus only on scuffles or rumours. Look at the sacrifice. We're not doing this to be seen. If someone took off their uniform, it was to use it as a cover for a child -- not for display."

"We continue working despite criticism. But a little appreciation goes a long way. It gives us strength. Just like you need encouragement, we do too," he said.