Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue May 7, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

Why shouldn’t eco-friendly laws be formulated?

HC issues rule
Staff Correspondent
Tue May 7, 2024 12:00 AM

The High Court yesterday issued a rule asking the government to explain in four weeks why it should not be directed to formulate an eco-friendly law, rule, regulation, or policy for cutting and planting trees.

In the rule, the HC also asked authorities concerned to show causes why their inaction and apathy in this regard should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque issued the rule following a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md Tanvir Ahmed seeking necessary directives.

On May 2, the lawyer served a legal notice on the government in this regard.

