Why should the police collect details of election candidates?

As Bangladesh approaches its most pivotal election in recent memory, the stakes couldn't be higher.

The last three successive polls were marred by controversy — one saw majority candidates elected uncontested, another was tainted by allegations of ballot-stuffing before polling even began, and the third was widely seen as one-sided.

In this context, the public demand for a free, fair, and inclusive election has become a democratic necessity. At this critical juncture, the urgency of getting the next poll right has never been greater.

Preparations for holding next national polls have begun in earnest, as the Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus asked officials concerned to complete the preparation by December. The Election Commission, government offices and law enforcement agencies are working to ensure a smooth election.

As part of these preparations, the police have launched a nationwide drive to collect information on potential candidates to ensure the upcoming general election is "peaceful and violence-free."

In a letter sent to all police stations—seen by The Daily Star—the Police Headquarters instructed officers to submit candidate information. This includes party affiliation, political position, criminal and police history, educational background, and other identifiers. Officers were also asked to verify and include each candidate's parents' names, address, phone numbers, and national identity numbers.

According to police, the drive will continue until the election and will cover not only candidates but also their close associates and party workers. The data, compiled by the Special Branch at each station, is being sent to PHQ for use in constituency-specific security planning.

On the surface, this may appear to be innocent and only regular, but one merely needs to ponder over the matter to realise how this opens up the possibility for persecution as it had during the Awami League regime.

During Sheikh Hasina's tenure, police were often used as "party cadres." They periodically prepared lists of political activists, who were then subjected to surveillance. On numerous occasions, whenever a major political event was announced, opposition leaders and supporters were systematically arrested one after another.

Even before the December 2018 election, when BNP participated despite an uneven playing field, many of its candidates were attacked during the campaign. At least 17 candidates were arrested—six of them after the election date was announced. Many BNP activists and allies were confined to their homes, party offices were deserted, and campaign offices were frequently attacked.

There are widespread allegations that the police were politically influenced during the 2018 and 2024 elections, with many reportedly acting in favour of the party ruling at the time.

Experience shows that such lists create opportunities for dishonest police officials to exploit them for extortion by falsely implicating individuals in cases previously filed against unnamed persons.

While the move is being presented as a security measure to map out risks and prevent electoral violence, the scope of the data collection—spanning criminal history, family background, national ID numbers, mobile phone contacts, and party affiliations—signals something far more disturbing. Surveillance risks distorting the entire democratic process.

This injects a chilling effect into politics. Candidates and their supporters—especially those from the opposition or those not in the government's favour—may fear undue scrutiny and harassment if surveillance is misused.

Democracy cannot thrive in a climate of intimidation. Surveillance mechanisms that operate without transparency or legal checks fundamentally erode the level playing field required for free and fair elections. Level playing field was never in place during the last three polls.

If the upcoming election replicates the flaws of its predecessors, Bangladesh risks returning to a cycle of instability and authoritarian drift—something we must avoid at all costs.

Following the mass uprising, there is widespread public expectation that the police will no longer be used for political purposes. This moment carries the hope of transforming the political culture for the better. We now have an opportunity to reform the system and initiate a genuine democratic reset. Achieving this goal will require collective effort—guided by rational decision-making and restraint, rather than excess or impulsiveness.