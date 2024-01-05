Why quit now?

Tariqat Federation chairman withdraws 3 days before polls

Bangladesh Tariqat Federation chairman Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizbhandari announced his decision to quit the electoral race yesterday, three days before polls, which has raised eyebrows.

Nazibul was elected lawmaker four times from Chattogram-2 (Fatikchhari). He is one of the few politicians who was elected MP as a candidate of both Awami League and BNP from the same constituency.

Before forming Tariqat Federation in 2005, Nazibul was elected lawmaker in the 1991 and 1996 national polls with an AL and BNP ticket, respectively.

He became a lawmaker again through the 2014 and 2018 national polls, contesting with the "boat" symbol, as Tariqat has been a part of the AL-led 14-party alliance.

However, he failed to get AL nomination this time. Instead, AL picked Khadizatul Anwar, daughter of former lawmaker late Rafiqul Anwar. Nazibul then decided to contest as the candidate of Tariqat Federation.

But out of nowhere, in a press briefing at Fatikchhari upazila yesterday, he announced that he was quitting the election. He claimed his move was to ensure victory for the "boat" candidate. "I was elected lawmaker four times, and three of those were with boat symbol. So, I don't want to divide the vote bank and I am quitting to ensure the victory of the boat candidate," he said.

"Since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already reiterated her support for boat in Fatikchhari, it is my duty to respect her," he said in the press briefing.

Meanwhile, some local AL leaders told The Daily Star that quitting polls just two days before would put the initiative to make the polls participatory in question.

They claimed Nazibul doesn't have a vote bank in Fatikchhari. All the votes he got in previous elections were from the "boat" vote bank.

ATM Payarul Islam, vice president of Chattogram North district unit AL, said Nazibul tried his best to get a nomination from the AL-led 14-party alliance but failed as he did not have any popularity among voters.

Contacted, Nazibul echoed the same words he said in the press briefing earlier.